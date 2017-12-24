'Pueblo House' hosts caroling event on East side of town

A Pueblo group hosted a night of caroling on the East Side of town for kids.
'The Pueblo House' is a group working to revitalize the neighborhood by hosting several different events for kids. According to their Facebook page, it is a "community of people driven to be the change that inspires the neighborhood in decline to renew itself and help its people.""
"Instead of hearing how many people were robbed or was murdered it would be nice to have a pleasant story for the east side we've got some pretty cool kids that are here," said organizer Janet Wilson.
Wilson says the groups goal is to help change the mindset and image of the community through positive actions and education.
The group came together with children and adult volunteers for some door-to-door caroling and hot chocolate.
If you are interested in learning more about the group or volunteering, click here to visit their Facebook page.
