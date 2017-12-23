Trump signs tax bill

President Donald Trump has signed the $1.5 trillion dollar tax overhaul into law.



The president says the tax bill will sell itself to the American people when they open their paychecks in February and see more money.



"Everything in here is really tremendous, things for businesses, for the people, for the middle class," Mr. Trump said.



On the other side of the aise, Democrats say the tax bill hurts working Americans by removing tax deductions.



"It certainly would need drastic overhaul aiming it at the middle class, not the wealthy and powerful," said Senator Chuck Schumer.



President Trump says an infrastructure rebuilding plan will be his first priority for the new year.



