Trump signs tax bill

President Donald Trump has signed the $1.5 trillion dollar tax overhaul into law.
The president says the tax bill will sell itself to the American people when they open their paychecks in February and see more money.
"Everything in here is really tremendous, things for businesses, for the people, for the middle class," Mr. Trump said.
On the other side of the aise, Democrats say the tax bill hurts working Americans by removing tax deductions.
"It certainly would need drastic overhaul aiming it at the middle class, not the wealthy and powerful," said Senator Chuck Schumer.
President Trump says an infrastructure rebuilding plan will be his first priority for the new year.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.
