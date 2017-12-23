Protesters gather in hopes to ban retail pet stores within city limits

Protesters gathered outside the Chapel Hills Mall Saturday, they have been gathering for the same cause for roughly two years now.

The cause, retail pet stores, like "Pet City" inside the mall. Protesters have been trying to deter people from buying pets from these pet stores, since they claim the dogs sold in the stores come from puppy mills.

Many shoppers may be considering buying a furry addition to their family for a last Christmas gift idea, the protesters gathered in hopes to make their message clear.

These animal activists want Colorado Springs City Council to enact an ordinance banning retail pet stores in city limits.

"I, myself, am a consumer law attorney and in Colorado, there are absolutely no lemon laws to protect consumers that buy puppies from puppy mills, and they're often times very sick," said protester Bonnie Dunlap.

This same group has been protesting outside the Chapel Hills Mall for about two years.