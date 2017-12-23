Holiday Warning: Gift card hacking

Even Santa is exhausted from rounding up gifts in time for Christmas, and for those of us without the help of elves gift cards are an easy last minute option.
But buyer beware.
Cybersecurity expert Jim Stickley says it can be easy to steal gift card information and drain the balance.
"Not only can I hack those, but also the cards that are for sale right now, I can hack those when they become activated drain the funds from them as well," he warns.
While chip-enabled credit cards have upgraded protections, gift cards still use 1960s-era magnetic strips and pre-determined PIN numbers.
Hackers are taking advantage.
There are some things you can do to protect yourself.
"Consumers should look out for gift cards that are already scratched where the pin number is exposed," says the Federal Trade Commission's Nick Singhvi.
Avoid buying from public racks, if possible.
Experts say it's better to buy directly from the retailer, especially if they keep their cards behind the counter and away from the public.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.
