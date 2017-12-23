Major closures on I-70 delay holiday travels

Major closures on I-70 are delaying holiday travels around Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that EB I-70 at Vail was closed as of 4 p.m., due to multiple slide offs and icy conditions.
CLOSED- EB I-70 @ Vail,MM 176;Icy conditions & multiple slide offs— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017
A number of spin outs have been reported, CDOT warned drivers planning on traveling on I-70 to be fully prepared by having a full tank of gas, water, first aid kit and more.
For those who are planning on making the voyage on I-70, keep these things at hand: a full tank of gas, snacks, water, blanket, first aid kit. For those already on I-70, we are working to open I-70 and make sure it’s safe. We know it’s frustrating, but your safety is our priority— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017
CDOT updated via Twitter that EB I-70 West Mountain Corridor has remained closed due to blowing snow and icy conditions. CDOT expressed how it understands drivers frustrations but due to mother nature CDOT is unable to estimate reopenings.
upd- EB/#I70West Mountain Corridor;#I70West remains closed @ Empire Jct;b/c Rd conditions & blowing snow;EB I-70 remains closed @ Silvertho— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 24, 2017
Colorado State Patrol office in Golden also tweeted that I-70 is being shut down in both directions through Clear Creek county due to mother nature's unpredictability. All traffic in the area will be turned around Floyd Hill.
MAJOR EXTENDED CLOSURE: I-70 being shut down in both directions through Clear Creek County. ALL traffic will be turned around back to town at Floyd Hill. (MP 248)— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 24, 2017
US 6 Loveland Pass Closed
US 40 Berthoud Pass Closed
US 285 southbound from Denver to Hwy 9 or 24 open. S1
Conditions in the northern and central mountains are very hazardous. Heavy snow & gusts of wind blowing up to 40 mph. Travel is discouraged.— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) December 24, 2017
High country officials working on setting up shelters.
As of 7:20 p.m. CDOT says WB I-70 is closed at Morrison Rd due to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels losing power. CDOT says snow is falling faster than it's possible to keep up with.
I-70 is closed westbound at Morrison Road. Eastbound still closed at Silverthorne. Blowing snow has caused visibility to be at only 5 feet. Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels have lost power so there is currently no control over the lights on the highway, digital message boards— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 24, 2017
& they are having difficulty connecting to radios with crews on the ground. They’re working via cellphone to connect with our traffic operations center in Golden to get digital messages on the highway. Snow is currently falling faster than it’s possible for our plows to keep up— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 24, 2017
