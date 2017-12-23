Quantcast

Major closures on I-70 delay holiday travels

Major closures on I-70 are delaying holiday travels around Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that EB I-70 at Vail was closed as of 4 p.m., due to multiple slide offs and icy conditions. 

A number of spin outs have been reported, CDOT warned drivers planning on traveling on I-70 to be fully prepared by having a full tank of gas, water, first aid kit and more.

CDOT updated via Twitter that EB I-70 West Mountain Corridor has remained closed due to blowing snow and icy conditions. CDOT expressed how it understands drivers frustrations but due to mother nature CDOT is unable to estimate reopenings. 

Colorado State Patrol office in Golden also tweeted that I-70 is being shut down in both directions through Clear Creek county due to mother nature's unpredictability. All traffic in the area will be turned around Floyd Hill.

As of 7:20 p.m. CDOT says WB I-70 is closed at Morrison Rd due to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels losing power. CDOT says snow is falling faster than it's possible to keep up with.

