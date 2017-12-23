First responders save Christmas for Colorado Springs family

Colorado Springs Police and Fire brought Christmas to a family who was recently burglarized of their gifts.

CSPD officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive that was burglarized Friday. Police said numerous wrapped gifts were taken from underneath the family's Christmas tree.

According to CSPD, the gifts had been for the family's three young girls, all less than 10 years old. But once police officers of the Gold Hill Division received this information, they quickly sprang into action.

Police contacted 'Christmas Unlimited', who provides gifts for children of families in need at Christmas. Several gifts were donated to the kids, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department donated a gift card for the parents.

The gifts were wrapped quickly by an elf-like police officer assembly line, then several police officers and firefighters showed up unannounced to the family's home. Police said neighbors may have been concerned with all the police cars and the fire trucks outside until a blue Santa Claus arrived in a police car bearing gifts for the children.

The parents and children were so grateful for the generous surprise, particularly when Santa himself came to visit.