Denver home gets creative with Christmas decor

Colorful lights and decorations flood neighborhoods across the state as Christmas is just two days away, but a Denver home got a little creative with their Christmas decor.

Instead of trying to one-up their neighbors, a Denver home simply put the word 'ditto' in lights in front of their home.

This was to match the creativity of the house next door, and bring a little Christmas humor to the already cheerful holiday.

The owner of the home designs the Christmas lights like this each year.

For many who love to look at the lights, they think the 'ditto' decorations are just genius.