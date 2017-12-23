First Alert 5 Forecast: A Chilly Christmas Eve, but where is the snow??

A cool Saturday and an even cooler Christmas Eve on tap for tomorrow. Tonight, a quick moving disturbance will pass to the North of us in Wyoming. We won't see any snow from this, but we will feel the effects through strong winds. 20-30 mph winds in the lower elevations with gusts up to 70 mph in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the teens, but with the wind gusts, it will feel like it's in the negative teens.

On Sunday, the winds will calm down and the sun will be out in full force, but the cold air will remain in place. Highs will struggle to reach freezing on Christmas eve.

Christmas Day will bring a much welcomed holiday present - warmer temperatures! As winds shift from the north to the south, highs will peak near 50 along I-25 and the Plains with 30s and 40s in the high country.

Looking ahead - the cold air will continue to stay bottled up North in Canada while we remain seasonal. We'll slowly begin to climb back into the 40s and 50s, but we'll be taking a break from the roller coaster temps for a while. Enjoy!