Colorado officials warn holiday travelers to be cautious

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning holiday travelers to use caution, particularly on the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor.
State officials urge drivers to remember to slow down in snowy conditions and check road conditions before heading out on Saturday. Interstate 70 westbound is already closed at Empire Junction due to winter weather, and officials say crews are repositioning plows to focus on that area.
Lots of spin outs happening eastbound past the tunnel paired with icy conditions. We’re working as fast and safely as we can with the Colorado State Patrol to get I-70 moving again.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017
The National Weather Service has predicted that a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Saturday, with snow, blowing snow and slippery road conditions expected in the mountains.
For those who are planning on making the voyage on I-70, keep these things at hand: a full tank of gas, snacks, water, blanket, first aid kit. For those already on I-70, we are working to open I-70 and make sure it’s safe. We know it’s frustrating, but your safety is our priority— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017
CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester says drivers also should keep a safe distance between their vehicle and the car ahead.
Officials also ask that drivers give snow plows plenty of space.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.