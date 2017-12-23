Colorado officials warn holiday travelers to be cautious

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning holiday travelers to use caution, particularly on the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor.



State officials urge drivers to remember to slow down in snowy conditions and check road conditions before heading out on Saturday. Interstate 70 westbound is already closed at Empire Junction due to winter weather, and officials say crews are repositioning plows to focus on that area.

Lots of spin outs happening eastbound past the tunnel paired with icy conditions. We’re working as fast and safely as we can with the Colorado State Patrol to get I-70 moving again. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017





The National Weather Service has predicted that a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Saturday, with snow, blowing snow and slippery road conditions expected in the mountains.

For those who are planning on making the voyage on I-70, keep these things at hand: a full tank of gas, snacks, water, blanket, first aid kit. For those already on I-70, we are working to open I-70 and make sure it’s safe. We know it’s frustrating, but your safety is our priority — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2017





CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester says drivers also should keep a safe distance between their vehicle and the car ahead.



Officials also ask that drivers give snow plows plenty of space.

