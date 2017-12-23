CSPD arrest man involved in local bank robbery

The Colorado Springs Police Department Officers from the Falcon Division responded to a reported robbery late Saturday morning. CSPD said the robbery was reported at the TCF Bank at 7239 N Academy Blvd.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that a man demanded cash from a teller and immediately fled the area after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. Officers responding to the call saw a man in the area matching the description given by bank employees.

According to CSPD, officers were able to make contact with the suspect in the area of Woodmen Rd and Commerce Center Drive. Police then took 36-year old Stephen Lang into custody.

Police said evidence linking Lang to the the robbery was recovered during his arrest. However no weapons were used during the incident and there were no reported injuries.