CSPD arrest man involved in local bank robbery

The Colorado Springs Police Department Officers from the Falcon Division responded to a reported robbery late Saturday morning. CSPD said the robbery was reported at the TCF Bank at 7239 N Academy Blvd.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that a man demanded cash from a teller and immediately fled the area after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. Officers responding to the call saw a man in the area matching the description given by bank employees.
According to CSPD, officers were able to make contact with the suspect in the area of Woodmen Rd and Commerce Center Drive. Police then took 36-year old Stephen Lang into custody.
Police said evidence linking Lang to the the robbery was recovered during his arrest. However no weapons were used during the incident and there were no reported injuries.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.
When you buy a dog from a breeder, it's not uncommon for them to require a deposit, especially if the puppies aren't born yet. Laura Guerra says she paid $275 up front, but never got the dog she was promised or her money back so she contacted News 5 Investigates for help.