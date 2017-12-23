Santa delivers gifts to children in Tri-Lakes area

For dozens of children in the Tri-Lakes area, Christmas is just a little extra special this year.

Santa visited many kids in need of holiday cheer Saturday by delivering presents to several neighborhoods.

The event happens every year and for those involved it's a special time.

'When you see these children and these families, that this is their Christmas and that the police department and firemen are there to help them, this is what the jobs all about,' said Jacob Shirk, Chief of Police who stood in place for Santa on Saturday's event.

This is the event's 24th year, this year hundreds of donations came in for kids in the area.