Apple sued over software that slowed older phones

Last Wednesday, 12/20, the Apple company admitted that it deliberately slowed down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns when the batteries wore out.

On Thursday, lawsuits were filed, and more followed on Friday. The first was a class-action breach-of-contract suit filed by a Los Angeles Lawyer on behalf of two consumers who said they never consented to allow Apple to slow down their older phones. The second suit, filed on Friday in Chicago asks for $5 million in damages on behalf of four consumers. This suit claims that thousands of people were tricked into purchasing new iPhones based on Apple telling them they needed the latest phone for better speed and performance.

In a statement, Apple said, "Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.

Essentially, Apple's operating system that was released last year is designed to prevent unexpected shutdowns on older phones, and this is what can slow the phones. Last year, Apple announced it had released a fix for the unexpected shutdowns, but failed to mention this fix would also slow the phones.

Failure to communicate that this operating system could slow the phones may have prompted some users to ditch their older phones and buy the newest release. This lack of transparency from Apple seems to be what has consumers calling their lawyers.