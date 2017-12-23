Russia attacks US decision to arm Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior Russian diplomat says the U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons will fuel the conflict in the country's east.



U.S. officials said Friday that President Donald Trump's administration approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. Ukraine has long sought the weapons for its fight against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,000 since April 2014.



Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told the state RIA Novosti news agency Saturday that the U.S. move "raises the danger of derailing the process of peaceful settlement in Ukraine."



A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany has helped reduce the scale of fighting in eastern Ukraine, but clashes have continued and the agreement's provisions for political settlement have stalled.