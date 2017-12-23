Fire reported on Bradley Road

UPDATE: This fire is now under control. Crews are working to mop up hot spots. One individual is reported to have serious injuries. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A vehicle fire is being reported near the intersection of Bradley Road and S. Curtis Road near Schriever Air Force Base.

According to reports, a pick-up truck caught fire in a field, and the blaze is spreading to the grass. Multiple agencies are responding.

Bradley Road is reportedly closed in all directions near the fire, so that a medical helicopter may be brought in.

No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.