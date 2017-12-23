Terror plot foiled in California

A California man has been arrested for planning to bomb a pier on Christmas day.

26-year-old Everitt Jameson was taken into custody by the FBI following months of investigation.

He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to reports, Jameson showed much interest and support for terror attacks after the New York City pick-up truck attack on October 31. He also reportedly named Pier 39 in San Francisco as a target location.

As a result, Jameson's house was raided, and inside FBI found numerous weapons along with a letter signed to ISIS. The 26-year-old appeared in a federal court in Fresno, California on Friday. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250 thousand fine.