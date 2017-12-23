Weather Alert Day: Cold Morning With Big Mountain Snow

We have a very cold day starting off Saturday with a gorgeous afternoon coming in... for this time of year anyway! Snow will continue to pile up along I-70 through the day today with bigger accumulations happening along the mountain slopes, most ski resorts should get quite a bit of powder.

Highs today will warm to the upper 40s and right near 50 in Colorado Springs with Pueblo likely near 56 in the afternoon. We're going to see the wind pick up through the day and they will keep going well through the evening. Tonight we're going to see temperatures dropping into the mid teens with a strong wind overnight putting wind chills down into the single digits. Snow will continue along the Continental Divide well into the overnight hours, where the system will finally pull away to the northeast giving Denver light snow by 8 to 10pm. Monument Hill could see some flurries to a very light accumulating snow, but most of this moisture will be well north of southern Colorado.

Christmas Day will be cold in the morning but very nice into the afternoon with highs back in the upper 40s in Colorado Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo! The rest of next week is looking mainly dry but with several cold fronts knocking temperatures around from the 30s to the 40s all week.

Merry Christmas everyone!