Family desperately searching for missing Walsenburg man

It's the time of the year that's supposed to bring families together.

But one family reunion, in Walsenburg, coming under tragic circumstances.

"It doesn't feel like Christmas. It's not Christmas--no joy," said Melissa Sandoval, whose husband went missing in the early hours of December 16th.

Family and friends have searched for 34-year-old Michael Sanchez, every day since Sunday.

"It's been horrible," said Sandoval, as she stood along her 15-year-old son.

"We have two younger sons-- a 3 and a 4-year-old. And they miss him so much," she added.

Several tips brought them to an area near the Anchor Motel, off of Main Street, on Friday.

Sanchez's Aunt--Bernadette Sisneros--has been spearheading the search efforts.

She admits Sanchez does have a drug related charge on his record, but suspects foul play is involved in his disappearance.

"He's never left his family. The longest he's been gone is overnight," Sisneros told News5.

"In our hearts, we want him here. But in our gut, we know he's not," she added.

They say the Huerfano county sheriff's office has offered little assistance--or sympathy--for this missing person's case.

"The Sheriff looks at it like, 'it's just another person doing drugs,'" said Sisneros.

But to his family, Sanchez is anything but that.

"He's just a cool guy," said his son, 15-year-old Michael Sanchez Jr.

"He wrestles with them, throws the football--does all the good father things," his mother added.

So the search continues for something--anything--that will lead them to Michael.

"It's been hard but we have to do it. That's our family--we're not going to leave him out here," said Sisneros

The family is making a plea to whoever may know something to come forward.

"If you have any information at all--please. We want him home. Please."

Michael Sanchez is 34-years-old.

He's 5'10", 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in Walsenburg, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 16th--wearing a red shirt, grey hoodie zip up, blue jeans, and black shoes.