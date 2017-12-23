Quantcast

Oil well fire injuries one in Weld County - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Oil well fire injuries one in Weld County

Posted: Updated:
WINDSOR (AP) -

An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado.
  
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported near Windsor on Friday night, and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
  
The scene has been turned over to the Windsor fire department. No other information was released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?