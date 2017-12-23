Oil well fire injuries one in Weld County

An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado.



The Weld County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported near Windsor on Friday night, and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.



The scene has been turned over to the Windsor fire department. No other information was released.

