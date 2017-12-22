Pueblo County offering tax break for volunteers

Pueblo County said it will reward volunteers who help out various community organizations with a tax break.

The county said it will cover up to half of property taxes, if you have a disability or are 60 years old. There are 44 different organizations that are eligible for the work, but there are just 250 spots

Christine Gonzales volunteers with the county, and she said the program has really helped her.

"My taxes usually run over $300, so the hundred dollars that I earn here is a big help to me," Gonzales said. "I can start saving a little bit here and a little bit there to help the rest of them,"

Applications are due back on Jan. 3, 2018. Applicants must also pass a background check.

The county said it set aside $50,000 to fund this program. That money comes from the Pueblo County General fund.

Click here for a downloadable link to the application, click here for a downloadable link for the list of organizations.

