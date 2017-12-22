Pueblo Sam's Club briefly placed on lockdown after man makes threats

It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.

Police said a man threatened an employee. Pueblo police said the man, later identified as Christopher Martinez, was suspected of shoplifting. He continued to make threats, so employees moved customers to the back of the store as a precaution.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.

Police said the lockdown was quickly lifted inside the store and no one was hurt.