Pueblo Sam's Club briefly placed on lockdown after man makes threats

It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
Police said a man threatened an employee. Pueblo police said the man, later identified as Christopher Martinez, was suspected of shoplifting. He continued to make threats, so employees moved customers to the back of the store as a precaution.
Martinez was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing.
Police said the lockdown was quickly lifted inside the store and no one was hurt.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
It was a chaotic night for shoppers inside the Sam's Club in Pueblo Friday night after it was placed on lockdown around 7 p.m.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
34-year-old Michael Sanchez has been missing since December 16th.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.
Pueblo County said it will reward volunteers who help out various community organizations with a tax break.
Pueblo County said it will reward volunteers who help out various community organizations with a tax break.