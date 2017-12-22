How to handle hot button issues at your holiday dinner

At holiday dinners, you're likely to walk away with a full tummy... Or get an earful from your relatives on a sensitive topic like politics.



Some local shoppers shared their thoughts on how to best diffuse a tricky situation.

"When we would bring up those topic and say 'ok, I think we should designate a specific time to talk about this," said Bailey Hohm.



"Laugh about it, be like 'ah, just kidding!" added Matthew Regusci.



Andrew Bonner suggested switching the conversation.

"I would say pass the gravy if things were getting a little heated, you know? Try to [...] start talking about food."



But what if food is the topic of concern?



"If there's like maybe a food that your aunt brought that you don't like, you probably shouldn't like say that. You should like say that everything tastes really good," Bonner said.



"There's some foods you don't know about, don't ask what they are, just take a sample and eat it," added Doug Porter.



And of course, we've all had to face this decisive moment like Tracy Regusci.

"The other hot topic in our family is if there's only one piece of pie, who gets it?"



Here are some tips which psychologists say you should keep in mind when handling hot button issues around the dinner table:





If you can, avoid the topic altogether.

But if you do feel comfortable enough to open a discussion, really engage in the conversation and listen to every side without jumping to conclusions.

Pay attention to your body and look out for signs like an accelerated heartbeat or rapid breathing. If you feel yourself experiencing either of those, simply remove yourself from the situation and take a "time-out" in another room to decompress.

You can still go back and enjoy your holiday dinner, leaving that conversation for another occasion.