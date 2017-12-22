Posada seeking more hotel rooms for homeless

The search is on in Pueblo for more hotel rooms to house the homeless.

Earlier this week, El Pomar gave Posada a $10,000 grant to help pay for the rooms to get people out of the cold as temperatures tip into the teens and single digits overnight.

Posada said it still has money as of Friday, but it has run out of rooms. The group reports having to turn people away.

"It's very important especially people who have experienced frost bite or had other health conditions in the past so to get them in and warm place it's a priority," said Anne Stattleman, Posada director.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission said it is still on track to open its warming shelter on January 1, 2018.