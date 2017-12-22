Salvation Army to open temporary shelter

The Colorado Springs Salvation Army will open an emergency warming shelter on Saturday and Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low teens throughout the weekend prompting the action.

"People are suffering," said Salvation Army Coordinator Captain David Kauffmann. "We are opening for Christmas because it's the right thing to do for the community."

The shelter is located at 505 Weber Street in downtown Colorado Springs. The Salvation Army plans to provide food, board games, Christmas videos, gifts, and will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

After the weekend, the shelter will again be closed. Final approval for the location and funding will be taken up by the Downtown Review Board in a public meeting on January 3, 2018 in the City Council Chambers.

This weekend, the hours of operation will be from 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23rd to 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24th. It will then reopen on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and will stay open until 9:00 a.m. Christmas day.