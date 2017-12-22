Family searching for missing man in Walsenburg area

Family and friends are looking for 34-year-old Michael Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Dec. 16, 2017.

A family is searching in the Walsenburg area since Sunday for 34-year-old Micahel Anthony Sanchez, who has been missing since Saturday night.

Sanchez is 5'10, 210 pounds with black hair.

He was wearing a red shirt, grey sweater, blue jeans and black shoes when he was last seen.

Bernadette Sisneros and her family searched near the Anchor motel off of Main Street in Walsenburg on Friday.

"It's scary, no one wants to find their nephew dead. It's very very hard. We don't want that. We want him home. We want him home safe," Sisneros said.

Sisneros said she fears he might be dead, and she heard a tip that he was in the area under a bridge in Walsenburg. After days of searching, his family and friends have not found him.

If you have any information about his disappearance call the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office at 719-738-2370.