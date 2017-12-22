Possible data breach at Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo

The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo is notifying the public and patients of a potential data breach.

In a news release, the agency said on November 1st a staff member unintentionally allowed access to a state-issued computer through a phishing scam.

The state Office of Information and Technology launched an investigation the next day, and was unable to determine whether private information held by CMHIP was acquired or viewed by a third party. The law requires that the agency disclose any potential exposure of more than 500 patients-- this breach has the potential to affect the records of 650 patients.

CMHIP said they have taken steps to notify all of the individuals who may have been affected. They are also working with HIPPA Privacy and Security staff to created new safeguards, they said those include technical safeguards as well as additional training for staff.

The employee in question in this incident has been addressed, CMHIP did not disclose any specific actions taken.

The personal information that may have been compromised includes but is not limited to name, date of birth, Social Security number, address, phone number, insurance information, admission and discharge dates.

CMHIP provided this information for anyone who may have more questions, "For additional information or concerns please call this toll-free hotline, (833) 870-1201, for assistance between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays."

Anyone who wants to take additional steps can request a free copy of their credit report, review the Colorado Attorney General's fraud prevention resources, or file a complaint with the federal Office of Civil Rights.