Broncos focused on win, but also Kirk Cousins

The Broncos will officially be in the market for a quarterback once the final whistle sounds a week from Sunday. Brock Osweiler is not the long-term answer and Paxton Lynch has gone from shooting star to potential first-round dud in a matter of years. So who will the Broncos bring in once 2017 is over?

We will get a good look at one of their top prospects this Sunday as Denver takes on the Washington Redskins. Kirk Cousins has started every game for Washington over the last three years and is working on an open-ended one year deal that could lead to his departure come season's end.

So let's have a look at the numbers. Over the past three years Cousins has posted a 71.0, 71.7 and 54.4 passer rating, tossing 78 touchdowns during that span. Take off that last passer rating and you can see Cousins consistency doesn't budge much, plus he's durable taking 38 sacks in 2017 and still starting every game on the schedule.

So is Kirk Cousins the answer? Hard to say. John Elway will have his chance to evaluate Cousins against an elite defense on Sunday and that should give the Broncos General Manager a better idea of the answer heading into the offseason.

Time will tell but for now we'll just keep watching football and hope the Broncos can finish the 2017 campaign strong before moving onto the questions of 2018.