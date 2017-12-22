Watchdogs urge caution during last minute shopping rush

The last-minute rush is here. Stores are expected to be very busy as holiday shoppers try and finish buying everything on their Christmas lists.

Watchdog groups from Colorado and across the country are warning shoppers about one particular new fraud concern involving gift cards.

"Be wary of picking up gift cards on the racks where there are many, many gift cards. Scammers have been known to copy down numbers and wait for those numbers to be used by the consumer," said Mark Fetterhoff of the AARP Fraud Watch.

Cyber Security Expert Jim Stickley showed NBC News this week how hackers can use computer programs to continually check for activated balances on those copied cards and then steal the money.

"I can write software that's designed to go after a website and actually pull the card pins one at a time from each card," Stickley said.

Fetterhoff said the AARP is urging shoppers to simply pick up their cards from store clerks instead.

"Purchase the gift cards directly from the actual cashier, someone who has control of the cards, and also have that cashier check the balance of that card before leaving the store," he said.

Another consumer group is double checking prices at stores around the state. Every December, inspectors with the Colorado Division of Weights and Measures make a Holiday Blitz in which bar-codes on store items are scanned and compared to advertised prices.

Director Nick Brechun told News 5 that grocery chains and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target tend to have better track records.

"Typically when a store fails a test it would be in the market categories of say office supplies, auto parts, and some convenience stores."

He said shoppers should always check their receipts and speak up when they spot a discrepancy.

The Colorado Attorney Generals Office has also published a Consumer Holiday Guide with recommendations on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.