One person hospitalized in Pueblo fire

PUEBLO -

Fire crews in Pueblo were able to contain a house fire to one bedroom on Friday. 

The fire broke out in 1300 block of Pine just after noon. One person was taken to the hospital with burns.

In all, two people were displaced from the home. Firefighters were also able to save a cat. 

At the time the cause is still under investigation, however, fire crews are looking at unattended smoking as a possibility.

