Quantcast

Friday Evening Weather; Flakes fly Saturday night, but no White - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Friday Evening Weather; Flakes fly Saturday night, but no White Christmas

Posted: Updated:

It will be a clear, cold night tonight, but not as harsh as Thursday night. Lows are expected to fall into the mid teens, with little wind. Saturday will be just as mild as Friday, but with added wind and increasing clouds. Highs should bust 40F again. There will be some flurries in the breeze Saturday night, but not even enough to whiten the ground. This is the herald of another shot of cold-er air behind a cold front, blowing through from the north, which will leave us with a bright, but brisk, Christmas Eve Day.

And, by the way, Christmas Day itself looks mostly cloudy, mild, and dry.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?