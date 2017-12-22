Friday Evening Weather; Flakes fly Saturday night, but no White Christmas

It will be a clear, cold night tonight, but not as harsh as Thursday night. Lows are expected to fall into the mid teens, with little wind. Saturday will be just as mild as Friday, but with added wind and increasing clouds. Highs should bust 40F again. There will be some flurries in the breeze Saturday night, but not even enough to whiten the ground. This is the herald of another shot of cold-er air behind a cold front, blowing through from the north, which will leave us with a bright, but brisk, Christmas Eve Day.

And, by the way, Christmas Day itself looks mostly cloudy, mild, and dry.