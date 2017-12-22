CSFD awarded major $1 million grant for wildfire mitigation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released $1 million in pre-disaster mitigation funds Monday to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation projects.

These funds will be used for fuel management projects in Ute Valley Park and in an open space near the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood that has been identified as at-risk for wildfire.

“These projects will help reduce wildfire risk to the community while providing a leading example of proper fire mitigation best practices," said Jeremy Taylor, Wildfire Mitigation Section Administrator for the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

This is the second grant of at least $1 million the department has received from FEMA in the last 10 years. Through the grant, FEMA will pay 75 percent of the project costs.