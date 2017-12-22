Airports go to new heights to combat holiday travel stress

Quantcast

Christmas is right around the corner, which means it's one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, and airports are going above and beyond to combat the travel stress! 

In Southern Colorado, the Colorado Springs Airport expects a 15% increase in holiday travel this week. Plus, Denver's airport is rated one of the worst when it comes to delays, but they're both taking steps to ensure you're flying stress free! 

At DIA be sure to stop by the "Den Zen", and expect the unexpected! It's a spot that allows passengers to take a break. Even Peyton Manning has stopped by to say hello to some surprised passengers. DIA has also offered goat yoga, and even an ice skating rink to combat that holiday stress. 

The Colorado Springs Airport is also stepping up! They're offering 50% off all parking. Plus, there's a new program in the works! 

"We've started a new program called we call Paws for Cause," explained the Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport Greg Phillips,"So we have therapy dogs, and were right now in just the initial stages."

To enjoy the fun, make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time. According to AAA, over 1.8 million Coloradans are expected to travel this year.

Keep in mind, the majority of those travelers - 1.7 million to be exact - will hit the roads, so traffic could make your drive up to 3 times as long! 

You can also check for any flight delays by logging onto flycos.com or checking your airlines phone app.

