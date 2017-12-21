The Christmas kid and his cocoa campaign

At the police station in Monument, there is a room upstairs filled to the brim with gifts.

Each year, people come together to donate toys, tools, dolls, and action figures to the police department. The Department then distributes those gifts to families in need.

Isaiah Berberette and his family have donated hundreds of dollars worth of presents to the cause for the past few years.

Each year, Isaiah runs a hot chocolate stand, giving away hot drinks and asking for donations. This year the stand brought in more than $800 to go toward buying gifts for donation.

The entire operation was inspired by some chatter overheard on the radio.

"They were talking about this kid, he raised like $600, and I said I wanted to do that," said Isaiah.

So he did do that!

"Every year he says, 'mom, I want to do it again, can we do it again? I want to help the kids who aren't as lucky as me.'" said Sara Berberette Isaiah's mother.

Isaiah calls it "Operation Christmas Giving Back", and it's making an impact.

"You know, it doesn't matter what age you are, or how old you are. You can always make a difference," said Andrew Romano, a patrol officer with the Monument Police Department.

Isaiah's mom hopes that difference will affect kids in years to come.

"Hopefully one day it will give them the motivation to one day help someone else," said Sara.

Will this campaign of giving continue?

"Yes," says Isaiah. "Because helping people... feels amazing."

