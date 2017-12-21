CDOT ready for winter roads with new brine treatment

We're watching out for with a first hand look at CDOT's newest tool to keep you safe on the roads. They'll be making their very own brine, which is a liquid solution used to pre-treat the roads.

It works like mag chloride, but doesn't leave a residual, so when that snow starts falling the brine will keep the roads wet.

This solution will also be made right here in Colorado Springs saving you money!

"We're actually going to be doing the making," explained CDOT Maintenance Supervisor Brad Bauer. "We're going to mix the salt. We've got a machine that can do all that, inject the inhibitor, so that's going to be cost saving to the public.

The brine is already being used in Lamar, Durango and Denver.