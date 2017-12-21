CDOT ready for winter roads with new brine treatment

We're watching out for with a first hand look at CDOT's newest tool to keep you safe on the roads. They'll be making their very own brine, which is a liquid solution used to pre-treat the roads.
It works like mag chloride, but doesn't leave a residual, so when that snow starts falling the brine will keep the roads wet.
This solution will also be made right here in Colorado Springs saving you money!
"We're actually going to be doing the making," explained CDOT Maintenance Supervisor Brad Bauer. "We're going to mix the salt. We've got a machine that can do all that, inject the inhibitor, so that's going to be cost saving to the public.
The brine is already being used in Lamar, Durango and Denver.
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.
