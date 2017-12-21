Pueblo West man brings holiday cheer to Avondale Elementary families

In a time of need, four Avondale families got a Christmas miracle.
"It's pretty cute!" said 1st grader Patience Castro, holding up a pair of new jeans and a shirt.
"I like the gloves because they're Nike!" said her brother, Aiden.
In the past, Rory Huskin--with Cornerstone Roofing and Gutter--and his wife donated presents to the El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch.
But since it shut down this year, they looked instead to spread holiday cheer to Avondale Elementary families.
"He have the presents to us even though he didn't know us. But he was nice enough to give it to us," said Castro, while clutching a new laser tag game.
"I never had presents like this," said 2nd grader Bentley Shafer.
They were gifts that came from the top of the childrens' wish lists that otherwise wouldn't have made it under the tree this year.
"These are some of the gifts that they wanted and I couldn't get for them," said father of four, Richard Castro.
"It's just awesome for them to be happy for this Christmas--because it's kind of hard sometimes," he added.
That's something Huskin said he learned at a young age.
"We didn't have a whole lot," he told News5.
"Someone gave me a transistor radio--it was the coolest present I ever had. So I know how they feel, and we're happy to do it."
Witnessing the families' gratitude Wednesday afternoon was a gift in itself for the school's longtime principal, Carmen Avalos.
"Just to know they're going to have a really good Christmas makes me really happy," said Avalos with tears in her eyes.
"It will make my Christmas so much better too," she added.
And even with shiny new toys in front of them, the kids never lost sigh of the true meaning of Christmas.
"It's not really about the gifts, it's about my family," said Shafer.
They say the best part is yet to come.
"We're all going to be together, always--forever and ever and ever," said Castro, pausing to blow a kiss to her mom and dad.
Huskin says this is the first year of donating, where he got to actually watch the kids unwrap gifts.
He's hoping to make this an annual tradition.
