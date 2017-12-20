Expect big crowds at Post Office for last holiday shipping deadline

It's one of the last holiday shipping deadlines, so you can expect a big crowd at the post office! Just this week, they expect to handle more than 3 billion cards, letters and packages. In fact, staff are working 7 days a week and late into the night getting everything delivered.

There's still time to get those gifts in the mail, but before you mail that card to Santa, we're watching out for you with some things to keep in mind.

Today is the priority mail deadline, which means your package should make it to it's destination within 2-3 days, just in time for Christmas!

Don't put any outside wrapping or twine on your boxes and put an extra address label on the inside of your box. Keep in mind, if it's under 2 pounds the post office is your cheapest option. If your shipping something over 2 pounds, FedEx and UPS are more cost effective. They also have approaching deadlines. You can check those here.

If you can't make it to the post office today, the express deadline is also coming up this Friday if you want to overnight your packages.