Best places to see Christmas lights this holiday season

It's the season of one of the most popular family traditions, Christmas lights! After asking many of you, we've put together a list of some of your favorite spots.

If you're on the North end of Colorado Springs make sure you stop by Windjammer Drive, Nugent Drive and Rawhide Lane. Heading south, the best displays seem to be at Union Boulevard & Constitution and East Caramillo & North Weber. Also, be sure check out Nadine Drive.

In Pueblo, Comanche Road and the Pueblo Riverwalk are all set up. When we were checking around we spoke to Carol who's been doing an elaborate display for 10 years now. She tells us it takes them almost 30 hours to put all the decorations up.

"We just started doing it every year and then the kids got excited about it and parents even," said Carolyn Boyer. "They come buy and take pictures with some of the stuff and we add new stuff usually every year."

Several of these homes are set to music! You can tune in to a local radio station and enjoy the display to some great tunes. Keep in mind some of them collect donations for charity, so be sure to drop off a donation while you're there.

If you think your home should be added to the list post a picture on our Facebook @KOAA or message us directly and we'll add it to the list online. You can also send us an email at news@koaa.com.