Pueblo contractor sends unhappy customers to law firm who doesn't represent him

Joe Pacheco, the contractor at the center of a series of News 5 investigations is sending unhappy customers to his attorney, but the law firm he claims represents him actually wants nothing to do with him.
The Law Office of Christine Pacheco-Koveleski called News 5 Wednesday and said they know contractor Pacheco, but claim he is not one of their clients.
Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross called Pacheco Wednesday evening to ask questions about why he was sending his customers to a law office that doesn't represent him.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, News 5 has not received a call back.
Earlier this month, Pacheco was ordered to pay $250 in municipal fines for operating without a proper license. Pacheco also didn't pull proper permits for work he started, but never finished.
Regional Building has told Pacheco not to solicit any future business without a proper license and valid permits. He told a judge in court last week that he is no longer in business. However, News 5 Investigates found his web site is still up and running.
Pacheco still lists his phone number as 719-581-2519. We were able to reach him by phone several weeks ago but since our initial investigation, he has failed to respond to our questions.
