Your Healthy Family: Woman receives treatment for rare disorder at UCHealth

Twenty-four-year-old Hannah Moraski moved to Colorado from Vermont about three years ago, when shortly after the move, her health took a sudden turn for the worse.

“I suddenly got really ill, to the point I couldn't eat, shower, walk. I was essentially bed ridden and none of the doctors knew what was going on," Moraski said. "I was in and out of the ER. I was on heavy painkillers constantly, and the doctors were just stumped, they had no idea what could be causing it.”

Finally, her doctor suggested a test for a very rare disorder expected to come back negative, but it turned out to be another tough break for Hannah.

“It’s called Acute Intermittent Porphyria. It's a metabolic disorder. It's genetic and I don't produce certain enzymes in my liver," Moraski said. "Not producing those enzymes can lead to me having really bad blood attacks that mean me having to go the hospital for about a week.”

She said the diagnosis affects roughly one in 100,000 people.

Those attacks also come with debilitating pain. In order to keep the attacks at bay, Hannah’s life now revolves around two weekly visits to UCHealth Memorial hospital for infusion treatments.

“It can only be mixed for a couple of hours and then it has to be used immediately," Moraski said. "The actual infusion time that I get the medicine lasts about an hour. Then I'm usually just kind of sitting here hanging out talking to people.”

