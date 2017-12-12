Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Fixing your smile

COLORADO SPRINGS -

If you’re trying to think of the perfect gift to give that special someone who has everything (perhaps that person is yourself). How about a new smile?

Dr. Fred Guerra, with Guerra Dental, said those treatments can be easier to come by these days. Dr. Guerra explains adults who are not happy with their teeth can try some relatively simple fixes your general dentist can usually help you out with.

"Braces used to be just for kids. The generations before us that didn't have their teeth straightened when they were youngsters lived with it throughout a lifetime," Guerra said. "There are some new techniques that focus for adults and it's more or less cosmetic orthodontics," Guerra said.

If you have seen your kids go through the process of braces, Dr. Guerra said simple adult cases are far less involved.

“Braces for children are during that developing stage where they're getting the jaws lined perfectly so that's why the treatment may take two three four years at time," Guerra said. "There are some procedures and products, like Invisalign, or ClearCorrect that are cosmetically focused for the anterior six teeth top and bottom."

Guerra said adults should ask their dentist about possible options if they're not happy with their smile.

If the case is more serious, Dr. Guerra said a good dentist will know when to refer you to an orthodontist. However, if you’re not comfortable with crooked teeth, having them straightened can help boost your self esteem and provide important health benefits for your mouth.

“It can prevent the wear tear on teeth. Things that are straight aligned perfectly last longer it's an engineering principle. Teeth are more easy to clean, easy to maintain and of course the benefit of a straight healthy smile,” Guerra said.

If you have questions, follow up with your dentist.

