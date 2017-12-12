Quantcast

State says Colorado sold $4.2 billion of marijuana since legalization

DENVER -

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced $4.2 billion worth of marijuana has been sold in Colorado since recreational marijuana was first sold in January 2014.

Data released from the CDOR showed marijuana sales in Colorado have steadily increased on an annual basis in Colorado since legalization.

Marijuana Sales in Colorado
Year Total Marijuana Sales Total to date
2014 $683,523,739 $683,523,739
2015 $995,591,255 $1,679,114,994
2016 $1,307,203,473 $2,986,318,467
2017 (Through October) $1,259,861,988 $4,246,180,455

In addition to the new data, the department of revenue announced it will begin offering monthly reports on marijuana sales each month. The CDOR also compiled monthly sales data from prior months since legalization in order to create this graph below.

These reports show total sales, not just tax revenue. The state has tracked those numbers since legalization of recreational sales began. Those reports show the state has collected a total of $226,157,028 in tax revenue since legalization.

