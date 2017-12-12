State says Colorado sold $4.2 billion of marijuana since legalization

The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced $4.2 billion worth of marijuana has been sold in Colorado since recreational marijuana was first sold in January 2014.

Data released from the CDOR showed marijuana sales in Colorado have steadily increased on an annual basis in Colorado since legalization.

Marijuana Sales in Colorado Year Total Marijuana Sales Total to date 2014 $683,523,739 $683,523,739 2015 $995,591,255 $1,679,114,994 2016 $1,307,203,473 $2,986,318,467 2017 (Through October) $1,259,861,988 $4,246,180,455

In addition to the new data, the department of revenue announced it will begin offering monthly reports on marijuana sales each month. The CDOR also compiled monthly sales data from prior months since legalization in order to create this graph below.

These reports show total sales, not just tax revenue. The state has tracked those numbers since legalization of recreational sales began. Those reports show the state has collected a total of $226,157,028 in tax revenue since legalization.