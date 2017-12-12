TEMPLATE - Weather Forecast

The forecast is looking and feeling beautiful for a lot of this week, with today and tomorrow in particular looking top tier!

Today's Forecast:

A broad ridge of high pressure aided by the jet stream will help promote very mild and warm weather for both today and tomorrow. We'll see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, and while that can sometimes help to cool the temps, today we should still have enough juice to get those temperatures moving into the 50s!

COLORADO SPRINGS: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Clear tonight with a light south wind. The winds will calm back down tonight and that should allow for another chilly start to Wednesday morning.

PUEBLO: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Clear skies throughout the day with chilly low temperatures tomorrow morning.

TRI-LAKES: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

PLAINS: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Today's High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHERMAKER: The rest of the week becomes a roller coaster of temperatures as we cool down into the 50s and 40s from Wednesday into Friday. We have no snow chances this week but on Saturday and especially Sunday we might be able to drag enough moisture into the state for a light snow shower or two.