Your Healthy Family: Recovering from a traumatic brain injury

It's the time of year when many people count their blessing and what they are thankful for, and for Seandee, it's the simple things she is most grateful for.

“I owe this program my life, it's given me a life," Seandee says.

These days Seandee finds great reward in working with Chef Pat in the kitchen at Rocky Mountain Health Care Services in Colorado Springs.

“I love it," She said. "It's a privilege to work for this company. I'm very proud of myself because I've earned every step of it."

In 2010, Seandee was hit by a car while crossing the street. Her injuries were severe, including a traumatic brain injury.

“When I was in a coma it was like a dream state,”.

Her challenges weren't just limited to learning how to walk and talk again. She also had to overcome other issues with daily life.

“I didn't know how to act and I didn't have a filter. My first thing to say would be something inappropriate or unexpected," Seandee said. "This program's taught me how to pay attention to my filter.”

Linda Draayer, who is the program manager at rocky mountain health care services, said she's seen the debilitating effects of a traumatic brain injury firsthand.

"They don't look different. They don't necessarily act different. They don't talk differently, and people don't understand what they struggle with on a daily basis," Draayers said.

Seandee said patients sometimes struggle with everyday activities like getting ready in the morning or paying bills and the program provided more than structure for her recovery.

“I've got fellow participants who are all in this together," Seandee said. "I think having a traumatic brain injury really isolates yourself because you weren't who you were before you need to know who you are now need to know how to reach out so it kind of alienates you.”

Seandee is getting ready to transition out of the brain care program in January.

