Contractor accused of ripping off homeowners has ties to law enforcement

News 5 Investigates discovered a Pueblo contractor accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners and he reportedly did it while working for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

We confirmed Pacheco was a member of the dive team at the sheriff's office. An open records request submitted by News 5 shows Pacheco applied with the office back in 2011.

One day after we started asking the sheriff's office questions regarding Pacheco's employment, the sheriff's office terminated him.

"The termination letter is dated Nov. 14, 2017," Tammy Hart, a records supervisor for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said via email. "It (the termination letter) is part of his personnel file and will not be released."

News 5 Investigates also learned there were five police reports filed against Pacheco in the last two years with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

"Two of those cases have been referred to the DA's office for review of Fraud and Theft," Hart said. "We are unable to release those two reports at this time."

Pacheco has told customers he is no longer in business and has advised anyone with questions regarding his business or construction jobs to contact his attorney, Christine Pacheco-Kovaleski. On December 13, 2017, the law office called News 5 Investigates and informed us their firm is not representing Mr. Pacheco.

