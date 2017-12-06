Storm water project to provide Fat Bike trail

On Saturday, several people showed up to the Colorado Springs Flea Market to try their hand at Fat Biking, it's a sport gaining popularity across the nation.

'The best way to explain it is to take a normal mountain bike and just make everything bigger,' said Stephen Kzcamarek with Borealis Fat Bikes, based in Colorado Springs.

The bikes allow riders to go on all sorts of terrain, in various weather conditions.

'The weather here is always changing, they say if you don't like wait 15 minutes it'll change, it's a year round bike so you never have to stop biking regardless what the weather is doing,' said Kzcamarek.

For Kristina Navarro, the 2017 Women’s National Fat Bike Champion, 30-39 age group, it's a sport that is fun for the the whole family.

Navarro made the trip out to Colorado Springs from Wisconsin, to try out the new renovations to Sand Creek.

'It's challenging, there's a lot of drops in the sand but these bikes are perfect for it, said Navarro, 'it's really a fun option for bikers.'

Saturday's event also allowed the public to see the plans to renovated Sand Creek, along with plans for several other storm water projects.

'It's been planned and trying to get the funding and getting to this point for the last about 8 years,' said Adam Copper, Project Manager for the Sand Creek storm water project.

The project is one of eight the city is funding through the Inter-governmental agreement with Pueblo county.

Construction for the project begins this month and will continue for a year, the total cost of the project is between 5-6 million dollars.