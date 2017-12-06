Award winning photojournalist Joe Bevans started his career with News 5 in late 1984. Since then, he's been involved with the White House Press Corps, major sporting events involving Colorado teams, been at the forefront of natural disasters, and told countless stories about people in our community.

The Colorado native earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado before coming into the news business.

News isn't his only passion. Joe is a well-established musician in Colorado with a career spanning several decades since he first picked up on the art at the age of 13.

Email: jbevans@koaa.com

Twitter: Joe Bevans