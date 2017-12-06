Rachael Wardwell joined the News 5 team as a Digital Content Producer in August of 2017. She brings media experience in Boston and Denver to covering Colorado for KOAA.

As a Digital Content Producer, Rachael loves the freedom to be engaging and creative. She loves using social media as a channel to communicate 'what's going on' to the public, where so many now consume their news.

Rachael was born in Seoul, Korea and moved around quite a bit as an Army brat before her family settled in the northeastern United States. After earning her degree Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Suffolk University in Boston, she relocated to Colorado for a new adventure.

Rachael fell in love with Colorado when she moved here. She lives a very active lifestyle and loves the outdoors, camping, snow and of course the mountains. She still has so much to explore but can't wait to see all the state has to offer.

She has a passion for sports, particularly football and basketball. She's also active part of the fitness community as an instructor for a local studio. She is passionate about exercise, health and fitness and loves helping motivate people into feeling and looking their best.

Email: rwardwell@koaa.com