Jon McMichael joined the News 5 team as a Digital Multimedia Journalist in November 2017. He was born in Texas, lived in Oklahoma for a short stint, then moved back to Texas. Now, 17 years later, Jon has left that flat, dusty, cactus filled region of the Lone Star State to live among the mountains.

Jon received a B.S. in multimedia from Abilene Christian University while working as an announcer for a local radio station. Immediately after his radio gig he joined the reporting team at KRBC, the NBC affiliate in Abilene.

Over the course of two years Jon had the opportunity to engage in several intriguing, bizarre, and fascinating assignments including wrangling rattlesnakes, covering major disasters, flying in World War II aircraft, and even hunting down haunted hot spots.

Why does he do what he does? He likes to tell stories, all sorts of stories. It's as simple as that.

Email: jmcmichael@koaa.com

Facebook: Jon McMichael

Twitter: Jon McMichael