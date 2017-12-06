Jessica Barreto is an award-winning, bilingual multimedia journalist who joins KOAA News 5 from the vibrant, upbeat city of West Palm Beach, Florida and knows exactly what it's like to always be on the move.

As a reporter, she wants to help viewers recognize their voice is powerful enough to spur change in their community and beyond – if they choose to use it.



Jessica is a native of the sunshine state, where she's worked for most of her journalism career. Coverage in her hometown state has ranged from presidential visits and red-carpet events to breaking news – including police standoffs and life-saving fire rescues.



Recently, she covered the devastation in Florida following Hurricane Irma, speaking to families who sought refuge as conditions worsened and surveying the damage left behind by the powerful storm.



The first time she worked in a TV newsroom was at FOX 35 in Orlando, FL. As an intern, she ran in heels along cobble-stoned streets, held a handful of pythons, and stood in a mud trench - all in the name of journalism.



Jessica also picked up experience in a fast-paced network newsroom when she landed a highly-competitive internship at Meet the Press in Washington, DC. While at the NBC News Washington bureau, she worked alongside the industry’s most well-respected correspondents and learned what it takes to craft a show which opens a dialogue about the nation's most pressing – and sometimes divisive – issues.



Jessica graduated magna cum laude from the University of Florida (Go Gators!) with a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication.



She’s brand new to the Colorado Springs area and still can’t believe she gets to wake up to the Rocky Mountains outside her window every morning! When she’s not outside gazing at the view, you can find her cozied up in a coffee shop reading an Agatha Christie novel.



If you have a story idea or even an outdoor activity suggestion – feel free to contact her:

Email: jbarreto@koaa.com

Facebook: Jessica Barreto

Twitter: @BarretoReports