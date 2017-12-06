Bridge players building bridges

Meet the group that has happiness in spades; this is the Colorado Springs Bridge Club.

"I've spent a lot of time here, played a lot of bridge, had a lot of fun, and made a lot of friends," said Jim Black.

People join the club all the time, looking to expand their horizons, which is why there are over 400 members.

In fact, there are several members who moved to the area, simply to be a part of the club.

"One of my main goals, was to meet people from outside where I usually meet people. And by joining the bridge club, I'm meeting people from all over Colorado Springs that otherwise I wouldn't know," said Phoebe Lostros, one member of the club.

Members aren't just collecting new friends.

"I have made the best friends, and plus I have the best recipe collection in the whole world," commented Fran Pilch, another member.

And leaving them behind? Forget about it.

"I can't imagine life without them," exclaimed Jean Collins.

Additionally the club helps its members through thick and thin.

"It's a place to come and take you out of yourself and forget that your life is crappy today," said Eva Johnson.

In fact, the club is so fun that many members say they plan to stay, forever.

"They're going to have to drag me out of here in a pine box," finished Ann Parker.