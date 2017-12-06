Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: As flu season comes on, it's National Handw - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Your Healthy Family: As flu season comes on, it's National Handwashing Week

Handwashing is the single most important entity in controlling infections in health care Handwashing is the single most important entity in controlling infections in health care

The first week of December is “National Handwashing Week” and as flu season is ramping up here in Colorado and across the country besides getting your flu shot, hand washing can be the next biggest defense to not getting sick.  

Phyllis Woods is the manager of infection prevention with UCHealth Memorial who says,

"Handwashing is the single most important entity in controlling infections in health care.  It's  very important that everybody washes their hands.  The prescribed amount of time that we we utilize here at UCHealth Memorial is the CDC’s recommendation of at least 15 seconds.  How ever you get to 15 seconds is fine, some people sing the ABC’s twice, some people sing Zippidy Do Da, we don't care how you do it as long as you do a minimum of 15 seconds you're golden."

Flu isn't the only concern this time of year.  Upper respiratory infections, strep throat and the dreaded common cold are all making the rounds.  These bugs have plenty of opportunities to spread says Dr. Robert Sayers with Kids Are Great Pediatrics in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Sayers says, “Every time you group a bunch of people together especially kids, which a lot of parents are experiencing right now because of school, we have a lot of kids getting sick because it’s spread in the classroom and they will come down with something.”

Doctor Skyler Kalady is a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's and says the first daily step that children and parents can take to help lessen their chance of getting sick always starts at the sink.  "Children should certainly wash their hands after they use the restroom, and before and after eating at minimum.  If they were to blow their nose, or something like that, they should be encouraged to wash their hands as well."

Doctors always talk about the importance of vaccinating your kids against the flu and if you haven't done it yet, it's certainly not too late for it to help keep you healthy this winter.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?